you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Irate HDFC Bank customers roast company over employee's controversial Facebook post

Social media has been abuzz over a post by an employee of HDFC Life. He wrote in his post about the possibility of holding a referendum in India to decide whether Muslims should be given citizenship.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Irate HDFC Bank customers are threatening to close their accounts with the bank after their response to a controversial post on Facebook written by an employee of HDFC Life. In the post, he talks about the possibility of holding a referendum in India to decide whether Muslims should be given citizenship.

The post, written by Akshay Lahoti, was brought to light by Uzair Hasan Rizvi – a journalist with news agency AFP. He tagged HDFC's customer care handle on Twitter to register his protest.

In the tweet, he said, "Hello @HDFCBank_Cares this person Akshay Lahoti claims to work for @HDFCLIFE wants a referendum on religion. His post is both Islamophobic & Xenophobic His views reflect hatred, as a Muslim, I will have to think twice before using ur services. Ppl like him will be biased to me."

related news

HDFC's customer care handle responded to Rizvi’s tweet by acknowledging the post and confirming that Akshay Lahoti was their employee and said: "Hi Uzair, a post has been brought to our attention on social media. We'd like to state that the person in question is an employee of our group company HDFC Life and that we have in turn brought it to their notice for appropriate action. As an organization, and as a group, we strongly condemn such divisive and insensitive comments /views."

The post itself and the reply by HDFC have since put the cat among the pigeons.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the original post on Facebook as Akshay Lahoti's profile is inaccessible.

However, screenshots of the post in question have been doing rounds on Twitter and Facebook.

Supporters of the post are saying that the bank shouldn’t take any action against Akshay Lahoti as he is just exercising his Freedom of Expression.



Others have pointed at the hateful content in Akshay Lahoti's post and have said that the company should take action against him.





Along with people expressing their views, many trolls have also attacked Rizvi. Others have even called for his arrest.



First Published on May 22, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #HDFC #HDFC Bank #India #trends

