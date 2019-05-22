Irate HDFC Bank customers roast company over employee's controversial Facebook post

Irate HDFC Bank customers are threatening to close their accounts with the bank after their response to a controversial post on Facebook written by an employee of HDFC Life. In the post, he talks about the possibility of holding a referendum in India to decide whether Muslims should be given citizenship.

The post, written by Akshay Lahoti, was brought to light by Uzair Hasan Rizvi – a journalist with news agency AFP. He tagged HDFC's customer care handle on Twitter to register his protest.



In the tweet, he said, "Hello @HDFCBank_Cares this person Akshay Lahoti claims to work for @HDFCLIFE wants a referendum on religion. His post is both Islamophobic & Xenophobic His views reflect hatred, as a Muslim, I will have to think twice before using ur services. Ppl like him will be biased to me."

HDFC's customer care handle responded to Rizvi’s tweet by acknowledging the post and confirming that Akshay Lahoti was their employee and said: "Hi Uzair, a post has been brought to our attention on social media. We'd like to state that the person in question is an employee of our group company HDFC Life and that we have in turn brought it to their notice for appropriate action. As an organization, and as a group, we strongly condemn such divisive and insensitive comments /views."



The post itself and the reply by HDFC have since put the cat among the pigeons.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the original post on Facebook as Akshay Lahoti's profile is inaccessible.

However, screenshots of the post in question have been doing rounds on Twitter and Facebook.



This is a warning to the Bank if any action is initiated against Akshay beacause of social media post then I will be forced to close all my HDFC bank accounts I stand by his FOE he is entailted to his opinons

Supporters of the post are saying that the bank shouldn’t take any action against Akshay Lahoti as he is just exercising his Freedom of Expression.



You, sir, are a hypocrite. However distasteful, it's his opinion and he has expressed it on his social media account. Where is the freedom of expression?@HDFCLIFE would lost my respect if they take any action against the employee. Need to stand with him. — Himanshu Mishra (@himanshualive7) May 22, 2019





Let us know about ur appropriate action... We will help u in reducing ur workloads

Sir, when a particular sect welcomes plebiscite in J&K, then why not this point of view. Anyway the threat u r giving shows a fake hinduphobia. Pls note, any corporate employee has to adhere to an employee code of conduct. Only if he violates it, can he be sacked. #Getwellsoon — Dipti.Kane (@DiptiKane) May 22, 2019





Please look in to it .And take necessary action on him !

Others have pointed at the hateful content in Akshay Lahoti's post and have said that the company should take action against him.



Holyshit.. An educated mind can be spoiled... this is another example. Data Scientist means he is easily in elite group of people earning more than 25 lacs a year. Like they say, Money can't buy everything. I think he should have been warned, asked to get counselling than fire. — Prateek Samtani (@prateek_samtani) May 22, 2019





I am NRE account holder with @HDFC_Bank planning to close after this hatred mindset

Communal hatred is not covered under freedom of expression! Under Indian law! — Ashwin Baindur (@ashwin_baindur) May 21, 2019





Great step, there is no space for hate in our beloved country. Propagating ideas of communal division is not free speech it's a hate speech in all sense, a disciplinary action is must #HDFCBank_Cares

Along with people expressing their views, many trolls have also attacked Rizvi. Others have even called for his arrest.