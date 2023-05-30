Iranian model wears noose around her neck at Cannes: 'Stop executions'

Cannes 2023: Mahlagha Jaberi made a bold statement as she arrived for a film screening.

An Iranian-origin model made a strong political statement against executions in her country by sporting a gown with a noose around her neck at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

Mahlagha Jaberi, who has over four million followers on Instagram, wore a black gown with a golden noose-shaped neckline.

The dress, created by fashion designer Jila Saber, is “dedicated to the people of Iran”, Jaberi wrote on Instagram. She added the hashtag “#StopExecutionsInIran”.

She arrived in the statement outfit for the screening of the film "The Old Oak" at the festival which attracts global celebrities, including stars from India.



“We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people,” she said in another social media post.

“Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the ‘noose’ meaning was well understood.”

Iran executes more people annually than any nation other than China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International, but public executions are relatively rare with almost all hangings carried out inside prisons.

In July 2022, a man convicted of murdering a policeman was publicly hanged in the city of Shiraz. In December last year, Mohsen Rahnavard, who had taken part in the recent wave of anti-government protests, was executed in the city of Mashhad. He had been convicted of murdering militia agents.