This company is looking for a Chief Gaming Officer. The pay for 6 months is...

iQOO is offering Rs 10 lakh for the Chief Gaming Officer role for a six month fixed duration.

iQOO, a smartphone brand from Vivo, is searching for its first Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) who will have the chance to co-create a gaming experience on a mobile phone by playing a lot of games. And here's the best part: you will be getting paid Rs 10 lakh for six months at the role.

In a press release, the company explained that their new CGO will have to be gaming enthusiast. The selected candidate will work closely with the leadership team at iQOO, exchanging gaming insights and collaborating to build a complete smartphone package that caters to gamers' needs.

This includes aspects like gameplay, gaming style, presentation, and game interpretations. The CGO will also get to work with top gamers and gaming communities across India for this six-month duration.

Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQOO, expressed the company's recognition of the passion and participation of GenZ in gaming.

“Our aim is to simply lead the way in innovation and thrilling gaming experiences for Indian gamers. This bold initiative represents our commitment to enhancing mobile gaming and fostering the growth of aspiring talent in the industry,” he said.

To participate, the candidate must be 18 to 25 years of age. Interested participants can visit iQOO's official website or register on their Instagram handle, "iQOO India." The registration process will start on May 30 and will be open until June 11.