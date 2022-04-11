English
    iQOO to launch Neo 6 smartphone in China on April 13

    The phone will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will come with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: iQOO)

    Chinese smartphone manufacturer, iQOO, is all set to launch the Neo 6 smartphone in China, on April 13th. The company made the announcement via a Weibo post (China's alternative to Twitter).

    The Neo 6 will be the successor to iQOO's Neo 5, which was released in 2021. The new phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery, bolstered by 80W fast charge support.

    Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro—how do the 3 flagships stack up?

    At the back of the phone is a triple-camera module, with a primary 64-megapixel sensor. The camera will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will feature Android 12, out of the box, and support 5G. The phone will have 12GB of RAM.

    On the front of the phone is a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, which will reportedly ship with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    So far the design details for the phone show off curved edges around the chassis, a vegan leather finish on the back, and Black, Blue, and Orange colour options.

    Also Read: iQOO 9 SE Review: A new performance champ that packs a punch over the rivals

    The company teased the launch of their mid-range phone, Z6, in India recently on Twitter. While there is no official word on the specifications yet, a report by GSMArena said that the phone will launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC. If that's true, then it will be the same chipset that the company used in the previous iteration, Z5.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android 12 #iQOO #iQOO Neo 6 #iQOO Z6 5G #Qualcomm #Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 05:12 pm
