IPS officer Merin Joseph hailed for arresting Kerala child rapist in Saudi

A 13-year-old girl from Kerala’s Kollam was raped repeatedly for three months by her father’s friend in 2017. The perpetrator was identified. But, 38-year-old Sunil Kumar Bhadran has been absconding since. He was settled in Saudi Arabia at the time and was in India for a vacation.

Therefore, it was easy for him to flee to Saudi the moment the young girl victim informed her family members about the incident, who reported it to the police. The teenager committed suicide shortly, and her uncle followed suit after suffering from guilt since he was the one who had introduced Bhadran to the family.

An Interpol notice was issued for the accused in the same year, but there was no headway in the case. Not one to give up, a determined IPS officer took it upon herself to ensure that justice, though delayed, did not remain denied.

Merin Joseph, Kollam’s newly-appointed police commissioner, who took charge of the office just a month ago, in June, started working on the case with stealth and alacrity.

As per a report by The News Minute, taking help from the Interpol, Merin and her team reached Riyadh. They eventually managed to get hold of the accused on July 14.



Her gung-ho move was praised high and low across the country, making headlines everywhere. Even the official handle of the All India Mahila Congress tweeted a post in her praise with details of the feat.

Notably, Kollam Police’s International Investigation Agency had been in touch with the Saudi authorities, getting regular updates on the case, and it was learned that Bhadran was already in the custody of Saudi authorities.

So, Merin could have opted out of assisting her team to extradite the accused but she chose otherwise. Also, Bhadran is the first resident of Saudi to be nabbed for a crime committed in India.

Ever since Merin became a police commissioner, she has been taking up pending cases one after the other, especially those concerning crimes against women and children. Vocal of women’s rights, she is one of the youngest IPS officers in Kerala.