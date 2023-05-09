IPS officer gets scammed while eating dosa at restaurant. Here’s what happened

IPS officer Arun Bothra has revealed how he was scammed at a restaurant by a fellow diner

An IPS officer has revealed how he was conned out of paying for two dosas at a restaurant where he had only ordered one. Arun Bothra, Additional DGP, CID-Crime and Transport Commissioner, Odisha, shared a tweet explaining how he was scammed.

Bothra said he went to a restaurant and ordered a dosa. When he received the bill, however, he realised he had been billed for two dosas instead of one. He asked restaurant staff for an explanation and was told the person sitting next to him had claimed he was accompanying Bothra and asked for their food to be billed together.

“Went to a restaurant alone to have a dosa. Was puzzled to see the bill that mentioned two dosa,” wrote Bothra. “On asking the waiter said one person sitting on other side took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying me. He had left by the time bill came.”



His post has been viewed over 3 lakh times on the microblogging platform, where it was received with both shock and amusement.



Several Twitter users joked about trying out the tactic themselves.



While others were reminded of comedy movies



Arun Bothra is an IPS officer of the 1996 batch who has made a name for himself on social media as well. Last year, he had left Twitter in stitches by relating a similarly hilarious incident, wherein he was asked by airport security to open his luggage for further inspection. Bothra complied, and opened his bag to reveal it was choc-a-bloc full of green peas.