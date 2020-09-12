172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|iplanthemcopied-trends-on-twitter-as-rapper-alleges-ipl-2020-anthem-is-plagiarised-5831341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#IPLAnthemCopied trends on Twitter as rapper alleges IPL 2020 ‘anthem’ is plagiarised

The IPL had recently released a song titled ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ (we will return), which rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged was plagiarised

Moneycontrol News

Rapper Krishna Kaul aka ‘KR$NA’ has alleged that the Indian Premier League (IPL) plagiarised his 2017 track titled Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas for its 2020 anthem song.

The IPL had recently released a song titled Aayenge Hum Wapas (we will return), which rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged was plagiarised.

Take a look at his tweet here:

Close

The official song released by the IPL has been composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe. BCCI, organisers of the IPL, and Hotstar have not released any official statement on the issue yet. However, the rapper's claim has sparked a range of reactions, especially on Twitter. As many backed the rapper,  #IplAnthemCopied trended high on Twitter.

First Published on Sep 12, 2020 09:47 pm

tags #BCCI #Current Affairs #India #IPL 2020 #Sports

