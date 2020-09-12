IPLAnthemCopied trends on Twitter as rapper alleges IPL 2020 ‘anthem’ is plagiarised

The IPL had recently released a song titled ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ (we will return), which rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged was plagiarised
Rapper Krishna Kaul aka ‘KR$NA’ has alleged that the Indian Premier League (IPL) plagiarised his 2017 track titled Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas for its 2020 anthem song.
The IPL had recently released a song titled Aayenge Hum Wapas (we will return), which rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged was plagiarised.Take a look at his tweet here:
Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5
— KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020
The official song released by the IPL has been composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe. BCCI, organisers of the IPL, and Hotstar have not released any official statement on the issue yet. However, the rapper's claim has sparked a range of reactions, especially on Twitter. As many backed the rapper, #IplAnthemCopied trended high on Twitter.
Check out a few reactions here:
#IplAnthemCopied
After listening ipl anthem is copied
Le public to bcci :@realkrsna pic.twitter.com/O6rhbd4jlB— UNOFFICIAL DREAM11 IPL (@kushwahasonu88) September 10, 2020
#IplAnthemCopied
Credits do pic.twitter.com/gMNKzutKIP
— Hiphopmemes406 (@hiphopmemes406) September 10, 2020
#IplAnthemCopied from @realkrsna music anthem .
Le BCCI to the all pic.twitter.com/YGEP522mGD— Astitwa mohanta (@fiction_bt_real) September 10, 2020
#IplAnthemCopied#IPL2020 copied @realkrsna song for IPL by thinking this:- pic.twitter.com/5s3OWFGuCx
— Thiyush Sharma (@itsTK07) September 10, 2020
Give credit where its due.#IplAnthemCopied from @realkrsna without permission.
Meanwhile IPL management -- pic.twitter.com/ehqok2TDKg— Vanshika Wagh (@vanshikawagh_) September 10, 2020
This is the Time to support @realkrsna #shameonipl #iplanthemcopied pic.twitter.com/X5rFeNS9rc— Guptachirag32 (@chiragseditz) September 8, 2020