IPLAnthemCopied trends on Twitter as rapper alleges IPL 2020 ‘anthem’ is plagiarised

Rapper Krishna Kaul aka ‘KR$NA’ has alleged that the Indian Premier League (IPL) plagiarised his 2017 track titled Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas for its 2020 anthem song.

The IPL had recently released a song titled Aayenge Hum Wapas (we will return), which rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged was plagiarised.



Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5

— KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

Take a look at his tweet here:

The official song released by the IPL has been composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe. BCCI, organisers of the IPL, and Hotstar have not released any official statement on the issue yet. However, the rapper's claim has sparked a range of reactions, especially on Twitter. As many backed the rapper, #IplAnthemCopied trended high on Twitter.

Check out a few reactions here:



#IplAnthemCopied

After listening ipl anthem is copied

Le public to bcci :@realkrsna pic.twitter.com/O6rhbd4jlB — UNOFFICIAL DREAM11 IPL (@kushwahasonu88) September 10, 2020

