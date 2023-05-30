Condoms, biryani, jalebi-fafda: What India ordered from Swiggy this IPL season

Swiggy shared some interesting statistics on food and other items ordered from its platform.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only a celebration of cricket but also an occasion for food lovers to indulge in their favourite treats. As the tournament reached its end on May 29, Swiggy, one of India's leading food delivery platforms, took to Twitter to share some fascinating insights about the culinary adventures of IPL fans during the 2023 season.

Condom Deliveries Surge

Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy's quick grocery delivery service, had an unexpected revelation during the IPL final. In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, Swiggy announced that they had delivered a staggering 2,423 condoms during the cricket season. The tweet playfully hinted at the lively nature of the IPL and suggested that the number of deliveries might imply more than just 22 players being active on the field.



2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight @DurexIndia

— Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

Gujarati delicacies jalebi and fafda proved to be a hit among IPL fans this season. Swiggy disclosed that they received an impressive 368,353 orders for this delightful combination. Swiggy joked that a significant portion of these orders might have originated from Gokuldham Society, a popular, fictional residential area associated with the iconic television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'

Swiggy shared that Chennai ordered 3,641 units of dahi (yogurt) and 720 units of shakkar (sugar) from Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, Swiggy cleverly connected Chennai's decision to bowl first in the IPL final with their preference for soup, emphasizing that Chennai ordered three times more bowls of soup than Ahmedabad, the opposing city.



chennai ordered 3641 and 720 units of dahi and shakkar from @SwiggyInstamart respectively! the start was great, hope they finish it well

— Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

As the virtual crowds cheered their teams, a culinary champion emerged—biryani. Swiggy unveiled that biryani was the undisputed winner when it came to the most ordered food item during the IPL season. With a staggering 12 million orders, it claimed the crown of popularity. Swiggy even quantified its success, revealing that orders peaked at an impressive 212 BPM (biryanis per minute).



biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute) — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

The Chennai Super Kings won the IPL finals by five wickets in a rain-shortened match by DLS method.