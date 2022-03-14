IPL 2022: Will Gujarat Titans's Hardik Pandya bowl after back injury? Watch his response

Gujarat Titans s captain Hardik Pandya's bowling has been a hot topic of discussion for months.

Hardik Pandya on Monday reported at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he will undergo fitness tests for the next couple of days before he gets an all-clear to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

"Hardik will be at the NCA for next two days and appear in the various fitness tests. He is a centrally contracted cricketer and has not played any cricket since T20 World Cup in UAE," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

The most interesting aspect to watch during the tests would be whether the 28-year-old gets clearance to bowl full tilt in the cash-rich IPL 2022 league where Titans would start their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28. "

Hardik Pandya has bowled sparingly post his back injury in 2019 -- which led to a surgery -- and will return to action in the IPL since his previous appearance for India in the T20 World Cup last year. His bowling has been a hot topic of discussion for months and in a recent media interaction, Pandya said that it would be a "surprise" element.

"It would be a surprise, so let it be a surprise," said Hardik on the sidelines of Gujarat Titans jersey launch at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The national team and the NCA medical staff always keeps a close tab on its centrally-contracted players and it has been learnt that during the Titans short five-day training camp in Baroda, Pandya had bowled during a couple of sessions.

It is understood that when it comes to batting and fielding fitness, he is ready and playing as a pure batter might not be an issue at all for the Baroda all-rounder.

It is, however, understood that he might still be bowling at 75 per cent of his full potential.

Also, during a recent media conference, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said that his committee will monitor Hardik and he will be considered only when he is bowling regularly like old times.

(With inputs from PTI)