IPL 2022: Tata, metaverse, new teams and more. Here's what's new this season

A screengrab of the video shared by Gujarat Titans of their Dugout in metaverse. On March 11, they announced they have signed up with 15 partners ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022. (@gujarat_titans/Twitter)

IPL 2022 has been characterised by a number of factors unique to the 15th edition. From change in title sponsor to the addition of two new teams, here's what's new this season:

Tata Group has replaced Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2022 and 2023 seasons. Tata will remain the main sponsor as Vivo still has two years in its IPL title sponsorship contract. BCCI Secretary Jay Singh had said the board along with the Tata Group, is looking forward to taking Indian cricket and the IPL to greater heights.

In its 15th year, IPL introduced two new teams to the league -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya and coached by former left-arm bowler Ashish Nehra. Lucknow Super Giants will be playing with KL Rahul as the skipper and former Zimbabwe Wicket keeper captain Andy Flower as coach.

Earlier, with eight teams participated, each team played each other twice to complete 14 IPL matches. For IPL 2022, however, the 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five sides. Each team will play twice with the sides in its own group and with the team in the same row in the next group.

One of the new teams to play in IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans launched their fan engagement platform or the 'Dugout' in Metaverse in February.

Fans were introduced to the Dugout as a place where "Gujarat Titans fans are at the Center". A statement by the team read: "Gujarat Titans, the newest team of IPL is now the first team to embrace the metaverse -- a virtual space where Titans and their fans will interact seamlessly, like never before."

For the first time in the history of IPL, all the league's matches will be played in only one state -- Maharashtra. The decision was taken to in order to avoid air travel during the pandemic.

The matches have been divided between Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai will host 55 of the games while Pune’s MCA Stadium will stage the remaining 15. The matches in Mumbai will be spread across Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.