    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals face turbulent 'playoffs' in Mumbai to Kolkata flight | Watch

    The weather conditions in Kolkata continues to be a concern for the upcoming Rajasthan Royals match against Gujarat Titans at Eden.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    The clip also shows visibly shaken members of the Rajasthan Royals' team getting off the plane. (Screengrab from the video)

    Rajasthan Royals faced a difficult opponent this weekend in the form of a mid-flight turbulence when they were on their way from Mumbai to Kolkata to play the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

    Kolkata has been experiencing heavy thunderstorms since Saturday and Rajasthan Royals have shared a video of the team's experience when they got caught in one.

    "Based on a true experience," they captioned the video.

    At one point, crashes of thunder can be heard in the video with a member of team saying, "Bhai, land kara de (Please, land the plane)" while others cheered. The clip also shows visibly shaken team members getting off the plane.

    Here's how Twitter users reacted to the video:



    The weather conditions in Kolkata continues to be a concern for the upcoming Rajasthan Royals match against Gujarat Titans at Eden Garden. On Saturday, winds blew at a speed of 60 kmph. The rain was preceded by a thick cloud cover over Kolkata.

    Rajasthan Royals had on Friday defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to finish the IPL league phase in Top-2. Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as Rajasthan Royals completed the chase of 151 with two balls to go, grabbing the second place to set up a blockbuster clash with Gujarat Titans.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #CSK #Eden Garden #Gujarat titans #IPL 2022 #Kolkata #Rajasthan Royals
    first published: May 22, 2022 12:59 pm
