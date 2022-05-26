IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir's post match 'death glare' at KL Rahul triggers meme fest

The post-match moment with Gautam Gambhir and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is now viral.

Wednesday was a tough night for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they succumbed to a 14-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match at Eden Garden in Kolkata.



Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul had a little chat after the game. pic.twitter.com/eSNmxcFiT0

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 25, 2022

Although LSG skipper KL Rahul played scored 79 out of 58 balls, it was not enough for the team, and apparently for mentor Gautam Gambhir as well, because a photo of him giving Rahul the death stare has gone viral, sparking memes.



*Gautam Gambhir with LSG Bowlers in dressing room* pic.twitter.com/Jb82c6od7T — Anoop (@ianooop) May 25, 2022



Another Gautam Gambhir moment from the match that has gone viral is the LSG mentor's reaction when Rahul dropped Dinesh Karthik's catch. Karthik's wicket was crucial for LSG and could have been a game changer for the team.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli praised the "very, very special" performance of unlikely hero Rajat Patidar after his match-winning ton put the team two victories away from their first IPL title.

Patidar hit an unbeaten 112 to become the first uncapped player in the Twenty20 tournament's history to score a century in the play-offs as Bangalore surged past Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

"I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years, but I have not seen better than how Rajat played today," Kohli said in a post-game chat with man of the match and team-mate Patidar.

"The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team," added Kohli, whose own usually blistering form with the bat has come under scrutiny.

(With inputs from AFP)





