    IPL 2022: Did Badshah reveal Lucknow Super Giants's jersey? Viral video teases Twitter

    While Lucknow Super Giants is yet to release its official jersey, fans have been speculating whether Badshah ended up giving fans a sneak-peak.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
    A screengrab from the viral video with singer Badshah wearing a jersey with Lucknow Super Giants's logo. (Image credit: @theory_sports/Twitter)

    With two weeks left for IPL 2022 to begin, rapper Badshah and one of this edition's new teams Lucknow Super Giants have sprung a teaser on fans.

    The singer was caught on camera sporting a turquoise blue and orange jersey with Lucknow Super Giants’s logo on it. While the franchise is yet to release its official jersey, fans have been speculating whether Badshah -- who appears to have been working on a promotional video for the team -- ended up giving fans a sneak-peak of the jersey.

    In the now viral video, Badshah is seen rehearsing with a band for Lucknow Super Giants's theme song.

    Gearing up for IPL 2022, which begins on March 26, the team's owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir had visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and presented him with the franchisee's first bat.

    "The first bat of the Lucknow Super Giants presented to the Honorable Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Grateful to receive his support!" the team had tweeted.

    The newly-formed IPL team bought 18 players during IPL auction 2022. Their most expensive player was Avesh Khan, who was bought with Rs 10 crore. Other big buys include Jason Holder (Rs. 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 8.25 crore), and Quinton De Kock (Rs 6.75 crore).

    KL Rahul will be the leading the team. Other players include veteran Manish Pandey along with Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis who have proven themselves in the T20 format.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Badshah #IPL 2022 #Lucknow Super Giants
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 01:22 pm
