IPL 2022: Aryan Khan spotted at Wankhede as Shah Rukh Khan's KKR beat CSK. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta were spotted in the audience. (@TeamSriyan/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' owner Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was spotted in the audience as the team beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

Photos doing rounds on social media show Aryan Khan relaxed and smiling during the match. He was joined by actor and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta.

The photos have now gone viral with several KKR fans calling Khan a lucky charm as the team beat CSK by six wickets and nine balls to spare.

Khan and sister Suhana Khan were also present at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru. They were filling in for father Shah Rukh Khan as he was busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan.

KKR shared a few photos of company CEO Venky Mysore discussing strategy with the ‘Gen-Next’. At the table were the siblings and Mehta. The caption read: “A crash course in IPL auction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next”.

Juhi Chawla had taken to Instagram to share a picture of the trio from the auction and had called them a "bunch of young owners." Later, speaking o Indian Express, she said that they are going to have a more active role in the IPL team.

“Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best,” Chawla had said.