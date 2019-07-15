iPhone XR can now be bought for Rs 49,999 at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has kicked off and would be live till July 16. Amazon is offering great deals on mobile phones, accessories and other tech gadgets. During the sale, the iPhone XR can now be bought at its lowest price of Rs 49,999.

Apple launched the iPhone XR in India at a starting price of Rs 76,900. Due to sluggish sales, the company then dropped the price of its most affordable version of the iPhone to Rs 59,900. The phone can now be bought for Rs 49,999 for the base variant with 64GB internal memory. The 128GB memory variant, too, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 54,999.

Prime users can avail an additional 10 percent discount on HDFC Credit and Debit cards. To make the deal sweeter, Amazon is offering a smartphone exchange up to Rs 10,400 for the iPhone XR.

To recap the specs, the iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828 resolution. Like the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR gets a notch at the top of the display for the TrueDepth camera system and other sensors.

Under the hood, there is a hexa-core 7nm A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. The smartphone gets 3GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory. Apple has not mentioned the battery capacity on the iPhone XR but has stated that it offers an hour and a half more juice than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Optics include a single lens setup at the back with the same 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The iPhone XR does not get the telephoto lens found on its premium counterparts. The rear camera comes with OIS and Focus Pixels.

For selfies, there is a 7MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera setup is accompanied by a TrueDepth camera system that includes the Face ID sensor, IR camera with a dot projector, etc.

iPhone XR boots on the latest iOS 12 operating system out of the box. It supports Qi wireless charging up to 7W.