App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPhone XR can now be bought for Rs 49,999 at the Amazon Prime Day sale

The 128GB memory variant, too, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 54,999.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has kicked off and would be live till July 16. Amazon is offering great deals on mobile phones, accessories and other tech gadgets. During the sale, the iPhone XR can now be bought at its lowest price of Rs 49,999.

Apple launched the iPhone XR in India at a starting price of Rs 76,900. Due to sluggish sales, the company then dropped the price of its most affordable version of the iPhone to Rs 59,900. The phone can now be bought for Rs 49,999 for the base variant with 64GB internal memory. The 128GB memory variant, too, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 54,999.

Prime users can avail an additional 10 percent discount on HDFC Credit and Debit cards. To make the deal sweeter, Amazon is offering a smartphone exchange up to Rs 10,400 for the iPhone XR.

Close

To recap the specs, the iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828 resolution. Like the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR gets a notch at the top of the display for the TrueDepth camera system and other sensors.

related news

Under the hood, there is a hexa-core 7nm A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. The smartphone gets 3GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory. Apple has not mentioned the battery capacity on the iPhone XR but has stated that it offers an hour and a half more juice than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Optics include a single lens setup at the back with the same 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The iPhone XR does not get the telephoto lens found on its premium counterparts. The rear camera comes with OIS and Focus Pixels. 

For selfies, there is a 7MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera setup is accompanied by a TrueDepth camera system that includes the Face ID sensor, IR camera with a dot projector, etc. 

iPhone XR boots on the latest iOS 12 operating system out of the box. It supports Qi wireless charging up to 7W.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.