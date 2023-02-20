Refusing to pay for iPhone, Karnataka man kills Flipkart delivery agent, keeps body at home for 4 days

A Karnataka man has been arrested for the murder of a Flipkart agent who came to deliver an iPhone that the accused had placed an order for. According to reports, the man killed the delivery agent after he was asked to pay Rs 46,000 for the phone.

Hemanth Datta, 20, allegedly killed Hemanth Naik, 23, during an argument while unboxing the package. Datta was supposed to pay Rs 46,000 upon delivery of the iPhone and on February 7, when Naik came to deliver it, Datta asked him to open the box. Naik, however, refused and told him if he opens it, he will not be able to take it back and asked Datta to pay for it. The men argued and Datta allegedly stabbed Naik to death.

As per a report in Indian Express, Datta kept the body inside his house for the next four days. Late on February 11, he took it at an isolated spot near a railway bridge, poured kerosene over it, and set it on fire.

The matter came to light after Naik's brother filed a missing complaint on February 8. While the police were looking for him, a friend informed the brother on February 16 that a body had been found near a railway bridge. The friend said he suspected that it could be Naik.

Moneycontrol News