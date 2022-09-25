iPhone can identify songs with a single tap. Here’s how to set it up

Did you know that your iPhone can identify songs playing anywhere near you with just a single tap? The feature has been available for a couple of years and is a part of Apple's integration with music-recognition service Shazam, which it bought in 2018.

This means that you don't even have to download the Shazam app, CNBC reported.

Here's how you can set it up in 3 simple steps:

1.) Open "Settings" on your iPhone.

2.) Tap on "Control Center".

3.) Scroll down under “More” and tap the green ‘+’ button next to "Music Recognition".

Now, every time you come across some music playing that you want to identify, just swipe down from the top-right of your screen -- or from the bottom of the screen if you have an iPhone with a Home button -- to open Control Center and then tapping the Shazam button.

Your iPhone will take a few seconds to "listen" and then show the artist and title at the top of the screen. It will also save a history of the songs you’ve identified in case you need it later.

Meanwhile, Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JP Morgan analysts said last week, as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in the country.

The brokerage expects Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China.

It is also estimating about 25 per cent of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, to be manufactured outside China by 2025 from 5 per cent currently.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government’s push for local manufacturing.

The pandemic hampered supply chain relocation plans for businesses, but with restrictions easing, more companies, including Apple, are reaccelerating these efforts this year.

