iPhone brings less than half of Apple's revenue for the first time since 2012

It was the iPhone that took Apple’s business to great heights and turned it into a $1 trillion company. But the iPhone business is no longer ringing, though Apple is not really complaining.

The Cupertino-based tech giant reported its Q3 2019 earnings to investors with reliable results in almost every sector — barring the iPhone.

Apple said overall revenue is up 1 per cent over Q3 2018, reaching $53.8 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. But iPhone revenue was down $25.99 billion as compared to $29.47 in 2018. The iPhone now makes up for less than half of Apple's revenue, for the first time since 2012.

The Mac and the iPad saw strong sales of over $5.82 billion and $5 billion respectively. Wearables also reached a strong $5.52 billion in sales. Apple also reported a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in services, recording $11.45 billion in Q3 2019. The company claimed that the services segment was on track to hit its objective of doubling total services revenue by 2020.

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said; “This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from services, accelerating growth from wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends. These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products”.

Chinese checker

Interestingly, the performance of Apple's China arm was also down. In the latest quarter, sales in the region dipped 4.1 per cent, though mainland China itself saw a rise in sales riding on a government stimulus and a price cut, among other factors.

Revenue had dipped 22% in the previous quarter, and 27% the holiday quarter. However, Cook pointed to a “noticeably better year-over-year comparisons for our iPhone business there than we saw in the last two quarters.” China accounts for a third of Apple's business.

Apple Music and iCloud were left out of the agenda, but company executives have boasted a year-on-year 50 per cent increase in monthly users for the Apple TV app. The company also confirmed that Apple Pay is just shy of the one billion transactions per month mark, which will only increase when Apple Card debuts in August.

Apple stock was up 4.2 per cent in after-hours trading following the call. The shares have risen 32% so far this year on the Nasdaq.