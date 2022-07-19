iPhone allegedly stops bullet, saves Ukrainian soldier’s life

An Apple iPhone is being credited for saving a soldier’s life in war-torn Ukraine. Over the years, there have been several unusual cases of Apple devices performing a life-saving function – from the company’s smartwatches altering emergency responders after accidents to their phones’ SOS feature even preventing assault. But this might be the first case where an iPhone has taken a bullet on the battlefield to save a life.

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared a video of the shattered iPhone that reportedly acted as a bulletproof vest to save a soldier’s life.

The video had first emerged on Reddit and later spread online. It shows a soldier who pulls the Apple iPhone out of his vest to show where the bullet hit the device.



It appears as if the bullet hit the back of the iPhone and shattered it completely, but somehow did not pierce the device to strike the soldier.

Sharing a short clip of the shattered smartphone on Twitter, Gerashchenko wrote: “An iPhone saved our warrior’s life.”

There is no way to verify the claims made in the video. It is important to note that the soldier’s body armour could have protected him and bounced the bullet off to hit his iPhone.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year. More than 20 weeks since the invasion began, Moscow said over the weekend it would step up its military operations.