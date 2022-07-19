English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    iPhone allegedly stops bullet, saves Ukrainian soldier’s life

    An Apple iPhone is being credited for saving a soldier’s life in war-torn Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
    An Apple iPhone saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier (Image credit: @Gerashchenko_en/Twitter)

    An Apple iPhone saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier (Image credit: @Gerashchenko_en/Twitter)


    An Apple iPhone is being credited for saving a soldier’s life in war-torn Ukraine. Over the years, there have been several unusual cases of Apple devices performing a life-saving function – from the company’s smartwatches altering emergency responders after accidents to their phones’ SOS feature even preventing assault. But this might be the first case where an iPhone has taken a bullet on the battlefield to save a life.

    Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared a video of the shattered iPhone that reportedly acted as a bulletproof vest to save a soldier’s life.

    The video had first emerged on Reddit and later spread online. It shows a soldier who pulls the Apple iPhone out of his vest to show where the bullet hit the device.

    It appears as if the bullet hit the back of the iPhone and shattered it completely, but somehow did not pierce the device to strike the soldier.

    Sharing a short clip of the shattered smartphone on Twitter, Gerashchenko wrote: “An iPhone saved our warrior’s life.”

    Close

    Related stories

    There is no way to verify the claims made in the video. It is important to note that the soldier’s body armour could have protected him and bounced the bullet off to hit his iPhone.

    Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year. More than 20 weeks since the invasion began, Moscow said over the weekend it would step up its military operations.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone #iPhone #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.