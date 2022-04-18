 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iPhone adds 'pregnant man', other gender neutral emoji in new update. But internet is not happy

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Apple's move, however, has not gone down well with several Apple users. Some joked if Apple was fat-shaming men while others slammed it for its "wokeness".

The 'pregnant man' is only one of the 35 gender neutral emojis Apple released in its latest upgrade. (Image credit: @FieryNature2020/Twitter)

In what is being perceived as a woke move, Apple has released 'pregnant man', 'pregnant person' and other gender-neutral emojis to all iPhone users following iOS 15.4 update.

The 35 new emoticons also include a gender-neutral 'person with crown' emoji to go alongside the king and queen.

This, however, has not gone down well with several iPhone users. Some joked if Apple was fat-shaming men.

Others, however, were harsher in their criticism and slammed Apple for its "wokeness".

In October 2019, Apple took a step to make its emoji more inclusive with the addition of a "gender-neutral" option for nearly every human emoji in its system.

Many of the new emojis focused on inclusivity: There are symbols for deaf and blind people, and even options to choose the skin color of each person in emoji featuring multiple people.

first published: Apr 18, 2022 07:19 pm
