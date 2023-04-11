Iowa man wins 'Lotto America' jackpot on April Fool's Day

A 61-year-old man won a $40 million lottery in Dubuque in Iowa on April Fool's Day. Earl Lape bought his "Lotto America" jackpot ticket from Eichman’s, a restaurant and convenience store in Dubuque on April 1, which changed his life.

“I thought it was a joke. I laughed. I thought it was April Fools," Lape said after winning the lottery.

Lape was awarded a sum of $21.28 million and he decided to spend a portion of the money for a noble cause by donating it to organizations where children suffering from medical issues can benefit. As per Iowa Lottery, Lape also planned to invest some amount of the money so that it could help future generations.

"A lot of parents don’t have money and a lot of insurance companies don’t cover it, but the kids still need treatment. If it weren’t for our parents to show us the way, where would we be? That’s why I want to help kids," Lape said.

This was the second "Lotto America" jackpot that was won in Iowa. A man from Davenport won a $4.38 million jackpot in the game in 2018. Since July 2021, the "Lotto America" jackpot has been growing. Before the current run, the lottery's jackpot record was $22.82 million which was won by a Minnesota-based family in 2018. Also Read: 'Biggest jackpot in history': Man wins $2 billion in lottery

Moneycontrol News