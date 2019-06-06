iOS 13's new feature improves age of your iPhone's battery, here's how

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple recently unveiled its latest mobile operating system, the iOS 13, at the WWDC 2019. The OS not only comes loaded with several new features but also introduces optimisation tools that enhance the iPhone’s performance. Amongst these is one of the features that would substantially improve the battery life of iPhones.

Apple has introduced a new feature called ‘Optimized battery charging’ in iOS 13. With the new feature, iPhone’s battery would charge at a slower rate post 80 percent capacity. Apple stated that the new option would slow the battery ageing rate by reducing the time an iPhone spends fully charged.

With a new algorithm, iPhone would learn a user’s daily battery charging routine and accordingly, slow down the speed of charging between 80-100 percent. This feature could be useful for individuals who keep their iPhones on charge overnight. The algorithm would analyse and learn an individual’s wake up time and vary the speed of charge for the remaining 20 percent. By the time the user wakes up, their iPhone would be fully charged.

Currently, iPhones come with a battery management system that slows down the charge rate post 80 percent. Apple plans to make it better with the help of machine learning so that batteries on iPhones do not age faster through continuous charge post completion. The new Optimized battery charging feature can be enabled or disabled by users in IOS 13.

Last year, Apple faced a lot of flak for slowing down older iPhones. The company in its defence stated that performance on iPhones was throttled, keeping in mind the battery health. Later, through an update, it introduced an option for users to choose between longer battery life and faster performance. It also offered a battery replacement program which ended on December 31, 2018, wherein users could get their iPhone’s battery replaced for Rs 2,000.