iOS 13 to come with India-specific features including bilingual keyboards

At the WWDC 2019, Apple introduced iOS 13 that comes with a bunch of features and updates. While the public release of iOS 13 is in September, its list of features are out, thanks to the developer beta version.

Apart from dark mode, the early list of features includes a few India-specific features that would be added to iPhones and iPads. Here is the list of features included currently in iOS 13 beta.

Indian English support for Siri

While Siri has got smarter over the years, it has struggled to understand Indian English. Apple has worked upon the problem and claimed that the new iOS version would support an ‘all‑new and more natural Indian English male and female Siri voices’.

Keyboard and Fonts

iOS 13 is also listed to support romanised, bilingual Hindi and English keyboard that would also support typing predictions, including Hindi. The new OS also supports four new system fonts for Gurmukhi, Kannada, Odia, and Gujarati. It also gets 30 new document fonts for reading in Hindi, Marathi, Nepali, Sanskrit, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, etc.

Video Optimisation

The latest iOS would add optimisation for video streaming performance on iPhones and iPads. According to Apple, video-streaming apps like Hotstar, Netflix can optimise the time of day to download content, avoiding congested networks and cellular charges.

New Languages

Apple has confirmed that iOS 13 would natively support 22 Indian languages. This means that there are 15 new language keyboards including Assamese, Bodo, Sanskrit and Devanagari languages like Konkani, Santali, Sindhi, Maithili, etc.

These features are currently being tested in beta and are expected to roll out in iOS 13 for iPhones and iPod seventh-generation. iPads running on iPadOS would also get these features.