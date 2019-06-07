App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iOS 13 to come with India-specific features including bilingual keyboards

The new OS also supports four new system fonts for Gurmukhi, Kannada, Odia, and Gujarati.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

At the WWDC 2019, Apple introduced iOS 13 that comes with a bunch of features and updates. While the public release of iOS 13 is in September, its list of features are out, thanks to the developer beta version.

Apart from dark mode, the early list of features includes a few India-specific features that would be added to iPhones and iPads. Here is the list of features included currently in iOS 13 beta.

Indian English support for Siri

Close

While Siri has got smarter over the years, it has struggled to understand Indian English. Apple has worked upon the problem and claimed that the new iOS version would support an ‘all‑new and more natural Indian English male and female Siri voices’.

related news

Keyboard and Fonts

iOS 13 is also listed to support romanised, bilingual Hindi and English keyboard that would also support typing predictions, including Hindi. The new OS also supports four new system fonts for Gurmukhi, Kannada, Odia, and Gujarati. It also gets 30 new document fonts for reading in Hindi, Marathi, Nepali, Sanskrit, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, etc. 

Video Optimisation

The latest iOS would add optimisation for video streaming performance on iPhones and iPads. According to Apple, video-streaming apps like Hotstar, Netflix can optimise the time of day to download content, avoiding congested networks and cellular charges.

New Languages

Apple has confirmed that iOS 13 would natively support 22 Indian languages. This means that there are 15 new language keyboards including Assamese, Bodo, Sanskrit and Devanagari languages like Konkani, Santali, Sindhi, Maithili, etc.

These features are currently being tested in beta and are expected to roll out in iOS 13 for iPhones and iPod seventh-generation. iPads running on iPadOS would also get these features.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.