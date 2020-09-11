Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar: When the Khiladi was at his adventurous best

The much-awaited episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring the king of Bollywood action flicks, Akshay Kumar, premiered on Discovery Plus on September 11.

The Khiladi of the Indian cinema was at his adventurous best throughout the episode, climbing trees, braving rough terrain, and dodging the creatures of the wild.

In the show, noted adventurer Bear Grylls refers to the actor, “known for his martial arts skills”, as a friend and a legend. As the episode proceeds we get an insight into sevral lesser known facts and aspects of the actor's life, who comes from an army background. Let us take you through some of the telling moments from the show:

One of the most astounding discoveries you would make when you catch this episode of Into the Wild would be Akshay Kumar’s tolerance for quaint food. You would see him casually pick up fresh elephant dung from the forest and brew it in a pot to serve a cuppa of what was referred to as poo tea. Unpalatable as it may sound, Kumar drinks it with as much nonchalance as we would sip water. Grylls, however, does not stomach it as easily and says: “No… it is not great.”

That is not all. Kumar also carried with him a dabba of laddoos (sweets) made of apricot tree gum, which he claimed has many health benefits as per the ancient medicinal practice of Ayurveda.

Later, during an Instagram session with Grylls, he also confessed to consuming cow urine daily, another seemingly unpalatable potion that, he said, is highly recommended by the practitioners of Ayurveda.

Moving on to the lighter and simpler moments that were notable about the episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Akshay Kumar, the actor talked about his humble beginnings and how life was before he became a Bollywood star.

He spoke about growing up in a large family of 24 in old Delhi before he moved to Bangkok to learn martial arts, where he worked as a waiter to earn his living. Remembering those days fondly, he said: “I know I have lots of money. But that life is something different. I had so much of freedom.”

Kumar also revealed how luck and fate played a huge role in charting his successful career in the film industry. He said he used to teach martial arts in Mumbai when the father of one of his students suggested that he try his hands at modelling. Soon, he found himself modelling for an ad shoot that earned him Rs 21,000 back in those days.

He added: “I said this is brilliant. I thought, the whole month I struggle and teach people and get Rs 5,000.”

Last but not the least, Akki also told Grylls about his respect and adulation for all men and women in uniform, which probably stems from the fact that his father was an army man.