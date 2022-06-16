‘Interview at another company,’ employee tells boss in hilarious leave application

An employee’s leave application to their boss, citing an interview at another company, has left many amused. A Twitter user named Sahil shared a screenshot of the application on Twitter Wednesday.



My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview. pic.twitter.com/gcBELHIuAG

— Sahil (@s5sahil) June 15, 2022

In the email, the employee, clearly choosing honesty as the best policy, asked for a day off so they could interview at another company. “I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview at another company,” read the email. “I’d like to request you to please approve my leave.” Sahil said he received the leave application from a junior at work.

Although it may be unintentionally hilarious, the post amused many on the microblogging platform where it is among the many examples of scathing resignation letters that have sprung up in response to one viral tweet.

The viral tweet in question features a “short and sweet” resignation letter – all of three words, in fact – that one person sent to their manager. “Bye bye sir,” read the resignation letter.



I got one last week, which was even shorter. It was on WhatsApp, the day after he got his pay cheque pic.twitter.com/XBFh2onb6l

— Shamit Manchanda (@shamit) June 14, 2022

In response to this gem, another employer dug up an even shorter resignation he received. “I got one last week, which was even shorter. It was on WhatsApp, the day after he got his pay cheque,” said Shamit Manchanda, sharing a screenshot of the message which simply read, “Good morning sir. Sir I am leaving.”

