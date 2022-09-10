English
    Internet touched by viral video of Swiggy agent delivering food in wheelchair

    A video of a specially-abled woman using a wheelchair to deliver food for Swiggy has struck a chord with the internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
    Screengrab from video tweeted by @SwatiJaiHind

    Screengrab from video tweeted by @SwatiJaiHind


    A video of a specially-abled woman using a wheelchair to deliver food has struck a chord with the internet. Footage of the Swiggy agent delivering food in her motorised wheelchair has been widely shared on social media.

    In the video, which was first posted to LinkedIn, the woman can be seen wearing Swiggy’s signature orange uniform. A bag with the Swiggy logo is seen attached to the back of her wheelchair as she drives on the road.

    The video was reposted on Twitter by Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, who applauded the Swiggy delivery agent’s spirit of resilience.

    “Of course life is difficult, but we have learned never to give up,” she wrote while sharing the short clip. “Salute to this spirit,” Maliwal added.


    The video has been viewed over 20,000 times on the microblogging platform, where hundreds of people have praised the woman. Many also called on Swiggy to recognise and reward her hard work.

    “Salute to such hard working people who never give up,” wrote one person in the comments section.

    “These kind of videos inspire me to push my limits,” another said.

    Many others praised it as inspiring. Earlier this year, a video of a Zomato delivery person on a wheelchair had similarly gone viral.

    The video has now resurfaced on Twitter. The Zomato agent was identified as one Ganesh Murugan of Chennai.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Swiggy #wheelchair
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 04:46 pm
