International Youth Day: History, significance and theme for IYD 2023

International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12 (Representational image)

International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12th each year to raise awareness about the challenges and issues faced by young people around the world, as well as to promote their potential. Youngsters make up a significant demographic group whose health, mindset and education can help shape the future of our planet. The United Nations designated International Youth Day as an opportunity to highlight various themes and topics that are relevant to young people, such as education, employment, mental health, human rights, civic engagement, and social inclusion.

History of International Youth Day

The history of International Youth Day (IYD) dates back to the year 1999 when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) endorsed a recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth that August 12 be declared International Youth Day.

The United Nations General Assembly officially declared August 12 as Youth Day in 1999. Since then, this day has been used to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the youth and ways of overcoming them, as well as to highlight the achievements of young people. The first International Youth Day was celebrated on August 12, 2000. Over the years, it has been celebrated with seminars, workshops and campaigns directed towards the youth.

Significance

International Youth Day has played an important role in highlighting the importance of investing in the youth population. Young people can be the catalyst for positive global change if they are given the right kind of tools, ideas and education, if their achievements are recognised and encouraged, and if they are given the space and security to grow.

Theme for International Youth Day 2023

Each year, the day is centered around a specific theme that highlights a particular aspect of youth development, such as education, mental health, employment, gender equality etc. The theme for International Youth Day 2023 is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”

According to the United Nations website, green skills are “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society.” IYD 2023 will focus on ways in which today’s youth can inculcate and use green skills to facilitate environmentally sustainable decisions in work and in life.