International Youth Day 2022: History, theme and significance

International Youth Day is commemorated every year on August 12. This day is observed to draw attention to the issues and challenges that young people around the world face. These issues can range from mental health to civic responsibility, inclusion to accessibility. International Youth Day 2022 is being observed today with the aim of putting the spotlight on intergenerational solidarity for sustainable development. On this day, conferences, cultural events, seminars, workshops and webinars are organised for the youth to raise awareness.

History of International Youth Day

The first International Youth Day was celebrated on August 12, 2000 – although this awareness day can trace its roots as far back as 1965.

In 1965, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the Declaration on the Promotion among Youth of the Ideals of Peace, Mutual Respect and Understanding between Peoples.

The idea for International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by the young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations System.

In 1998, the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth adopted a resolution proclaiming 12 August as International Youth Day. That recommendation was subsequently endorsed by the fifty-fourth session of the General Assembly in 1999.

The Assembly recommended that public events be organised to support IYD. The first IYD was observed on 12th August, 2000.

Theme for International Youth Day 2022

The theme for IYD 2022 is ‘Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages’.

According to the United Nations, solidarity across generations is the key to achieving sustainable development goals. “We must collaborate to foster successful and equitable intergenerational relations and partnerships to ensure no one is left behind,” the statement on UN’s website reads.

“Fostering intergenerational solidarity between generations is more than ever necessary to ensure an inclusive and sustainable recovery. As we navigate the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to recognize and address these age-related barriers to “build back better” in a manner that leverages all generations’ strengths and knowledge.”

Significance

The idea behind celebrating International Youth Day is to bring youth issues to the forefront. Over the years, public events, seminars, and more have managed to raise awareness on a whole variety of issues that concern the youth.

In 2014, for example, the theme of International Youth Day was “Mental Health Matters” to raise awareness about the stigma related to mental health issues.

In 2018, “Safe Spaces for Youth” spoke about the need for building spaces that ensure the safety and dignity of the youth.