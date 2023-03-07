International Women’s Day: 5 Indian women CEOs every girl can look up to

Falguni Nayar (L) and Leena Nair (R)

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated every year to recognise the achievements of women in different fields, as well as to shine a spotlight on gender inequality that puts women at a disadvantage. On International Women’s Day 2023, here is a look at the trailblazers who have made a mark in the world of business. These are Indian women who are leading some of India’s – and the world’s – biggest companies today.

On Women’s Day 2023, here are 5 Indian women CEOs every girl can look up to:

Leena Nair

Leena Nair is the global CEO of Chanel

Leena Nair is the global CEO of French luxury group Chanel. An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Nair had joined HUL, Unilever's Indian subsidiary, in 1992. She worked at the company for 30 years, rising through the ranks to become its first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer. Leena Nair quit Unilever in 2021 to join the fashion powerhouse Chanel.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the founder of Biocon

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon, a biotechnology firm in Bengaluru. The billionaire is a first-generation entrepreneur, philanthropist, one of the richest women in India and an active Twitter user.

Falguni Nayar

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of Nykaa, India’s first woman-led unicorn to hit the stock exchange. Today counted among India’s richest women, Nayar started Nykaa at the age of 50 with $2 million of her own money. She quit her job as managing director of Kotak Mahindra Capital to start her own company.

Devika Bulchandani

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy

The Global CEO of Ogilvy, Devika Bulchandani, is the first person of Indian origin to head the advertising agency. The is the woman behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign which challenged Wall Street’s symbol of the charging bull with the statue of a young girl placed in front of it.

Revathi Advaithi

Revathi Advaithi is a longtime advocate for women in STEM. The CEO of Flex, Advaithi is an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) who started her career as a shop floor supervisor at Eaton.