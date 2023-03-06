International Women's Day 2023: Theme, wishes, WhatsApp messages

International Women's Day is celebrated every March 8 in honour of women's contributions to society, economy, culture, and politics. It is also an occasion to consider the steps taken towards achieving gender equality in all spheres of life and the work that remains to be done to guarantee it.

The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'.

According to the United Nations (UN), women make up only 22 percent of artificial intelligence (AI) workers globally. A global analysis of 133 AI systems across industries found that 44.2 percent demonstrate gender bias, and a survey of women journalists from 125 countries found that 73 percent had suffered online violence in the course of their work.

"From the earliest days of computing to the present age of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, women have made untold contributions to the digital world in which we increasingly live," the UN stated. "Their accomplishments have been against all odds, in a field that has historically neither welcomed nor appreciated them. "

Moneycontrol News