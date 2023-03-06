International Women's Day 2023: Theme, wishes, WhatsApp messages

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. (Image credit: UN)

International Women's Day is celebrated every March 8 in honour of women's contributions to society, economy, culture, and politics. It is also an occasion to consider the steps taken towards achieving gender equality in all spheres of life and the work that remains to be done to guarantee it.

The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'.

According to the United Nations (UN), women make up only 22 percent of artificial intelligence (AI) workers globally. A global analysis of 133 AI systems across industries found that 44.2 percent demonstrate gender bias, and a survey of women journalists from 125 countries found that 73 percent had suffered online violence in the course of their work.

"From the earliest days of computing to the present age of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, women have made untold contributions to the digital world in which we increasingly live," the UN stated. "Their accomplishments have been against all odds, in a field that has historically neither welcomed nor appreciated them. "

"Today, a persistent gender gap in digital access keeps women from unlocking technology’s full potential. Their underrepresentation in STEM education and careers remains a major barrier to their participation in tech design and governance. And the pervasive threat of online gender-based violence—coupled with a lack of legal recourse—too often forces them out of the digital spaces they do occupy."

Read more: International Women's Day 2023: History, and significance

Here are a few messages and wishes for International Women's Day:

1.) Happy Women's Day to all the incredible women! Shine on... Not just today but every day!

2.) Today we celebrate every woman on the planet. You bring so much love and beauty into our world just by being in it, and it makes everyone a little bit happier. The Sun shines brighter when you smile, ladies, so keep smiling! Happy Women’s Day!

3.) It's Women's day! Feel special and unique on top of the world!

4.) Happy International Women's Day to all the women who have dismantled stereotypes, burst glass ceilings, and opened doors for the following generation of leaders.

5.) Hopefully, this year's International Women's Day will serve as a reminder of the enormous influence women have had and will continue to have on society. Continue to stand up for what you believe in!

Read more: Women's Day 2023: Two investments that women should urgently get rid of