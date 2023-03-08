International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates women supporting women

Women at a protest demonstration, a politician on a pedestal, mothers feeding their babies, a doctor with her patient and a couple of stargazers – these are just some of the components that come together to create a Google Doodle for International Women’s Day (IWD). The idea behind the Google Doodle on March 8, which is celebrated as Women’s Day, was to celebrate women who support other women.

The Google Doodle marks the day on which March 8 was officially adopted as International Women’s Day by the United Nations in 1977. “Today’s Doodle honors International Women’s Day by celebrating many ways in which women support women,” a note explaining the Doodle read.

Google Doodle on Women’s Day 2023

The Google Doodle on Women’s Day 2023 has been credited to artist Alyssa Winans, who says she reflected on women who have helped her to create the artwork.

"Our theme this year was "women supporting women", so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I've been supported by the other women in my life," she said. The vignettes within each Google letter highlight just a few areas in which women have supported other women, propped them up, fought for their rights and more. It is dedicated to the women who use their strength and privilege to help other women.

Moneycontrol News