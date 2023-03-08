 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates women supporting women

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

International Women's Day 2023: The Google Doodle marks the day on which March 8 was officially adopted as International Women’s Day by the United Nations in 1977.

Women at a protest demonstration, a politician on a pedestal, mothers feeding their babies, a doctor with her patient and a couple of stargazers – these are just some of the components that come together to create a Google Doodle for International Women’s Day (IWD). The idea behind the Google Doodle on March 8, which is celebrated as Women’s Day, was to celebrate women who support other women.

The Google Doodle marks the day on which March 8 was officially adopted as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1977.

Google Doodle on Women’s Day 2023

The Google Doodle on Women’s Day 2023 has been credited to artist Alyssa Winans, who says she reflected on women who have helped her to create the artwork.