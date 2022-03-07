International Women’s Day 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes for women who inspire you

International Women’s Day 2022: Celebrate the achievements of women around you with thoughtful wishes and messages.

International Women’s Day on March 8 marks the achievements of women in various fields. The global holiday has its origins in North American and European labour movements of the 20th century.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”.

“Imagine a gender-equal world,” read a message on the official website of International Women Day. “A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality."

Women’s Day 2022 is the perfect occasion to share wishes, messages and quotes with women who inspire you.

Here are some messages to pick from.

You are fierce, bold and beautiful like a star. Mark your victory, stand out in the crowd and you don't need to hear it from someone, you know it that you are the best, Happy women's day!

Let your confidence overflow in abundance, and let your charm radiate in glory! Happy Women’s Day!

This Women’s Day, let us take time to appreciate your great accomplishments as a strong, compassionate, and hardworking woman. Happy Women’s Day!

May this day bring you loads of opportunities and appreciation. Happy Women’s Day!

You are the kind of amazing woman who lifts up everyone around her, and I just wanted to thank you for that. Happy Women’s Day!

Read powerful quotes from inspiring women:

"We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us": Indian educationist Savitribai Phule.

"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception”: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former associate judge of the US Supreme Court.

"To this day I believe we are here on planet earth to live, grow, and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people to enjoy freedom”: American civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

“No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half its citizens”: Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States.

“No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men": Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.