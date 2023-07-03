International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: History, theme and significance

International Plastic Bag Free Day is annually celebrated on July 3.

International Plastic Bag Free Day is annually celebrated on July 3. The aim behind the observing the day is to create awareness about the hazardous effects of single-use plastic bags on the environment.

Additionally, the day also serves as a reminder for individuals and communities globally to decrease their reliance on plastic bags and look for sustainable solutions as an alternative.

Here's the history, theme and significance of International Plastic Bag Free Day:

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023- History

International Plastic Bag Free Day was an initiative that was started by the Bag Free World campaign, a global movement whose objective to decrease the use of single-use plastic bags.

Zero World Europe, a community of networks, launched a campaign against single-use plastic bags on July 3 2008. The European Union, in 2015, passed specific directives to decrease the dependence on single-use plastic bags.

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023- Theme

There is no specific theme for 2023 International Plastic Bag Free day.

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023- Significance

The significance of International Plastic Bag Free Day is to create a consciousness to take measures towards decrease the dependency on plastic bags and promoting other alternative solutions that are sustainable.

Additionally, the day also encourages the public to change their behavior against the use of plastic bags in a bid to achieve a healthier environment.

Alternatives to Plastic Bags

Some of the sustainable alternatives for plastic bags are reusable cotton bags, mesh bags and paper bags.

