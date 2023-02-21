 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Mother Language Day 2023: How Bangladesh fought for its language

Feb 21, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Culturally, ethnically, language and customs wise, Bangladesh – earlier a part of Bengal – was more similar to West Bengal than that the Punjabi, Hindi or Urdu speaking Pakistan.

International Mother Language Day: The "Bhasha Andolan" was instrumental in Bangladesh's 1971 freedom struggle. (File)

February 21 or “Ekushey February” or simply “Ekushe” is a day to remember especially in Bangladesh. Students of University of Dhaka began a protest in 1952 on this very day demanding recognition of Bengali as a state language along with Urdu in the then East Pakistan.

Five language activists were killed in police action and hundreds were injured during a protest. To commemorate the sacrifices of the students in the “Bhasha Andolan” or “Language revolution”, in 1999, the UNESCO announced that February 21 would be observed worldwide as International Mother Language Day.

The early revolution was also instrumental in the 1971 Pakistan-Bangladesh partition.

History