International Mother Language Day 2023: History, theme, factoids

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

International Mother Language Day 2023: Every two weeks a language disappears taking with it an entire cultural and intellectual heritage, according to the United Nations.

International Mother Language Day 2023: At least 43 per cent of the estimated 6,000 languages spoken in the world are endangered.

February 21 is observed every year as International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. The day has been observed across the globe since 2000. It is because of the initiative of Bangladesh that February 21 is observed as International Mother Language Day to recognise the first language.

History of International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day came to being as a tribute to the Bangladeshi language movement. On on February 21, 1952, language activists Abdus Salam, Abul Barkat, Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar and Shafiur Rahman were killed in police action and hundreds were injured during a protest demanding recognition of Bengali as a state language along with Urdu in the then East Pakistan.

In recognition of their sacrifices for recognition of their mother tongue, this day is observed each year as International Mother Language Day.