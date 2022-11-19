International Men’s Day 2022: History, theme and significance

International Men’s Day is celebrated every year on November 19. This day is observed to highlight the social issues that men and boys face and to celebrate their achievements in the economic, social, cultural and political spheres. Unlike International Women’s Day on March 8, International Men’s Day is not officially recognised by the United Nations.

Although calls of an International Men’s Day (IMD) had been around since the 1960s, it was in 1999 that the day was conceived and coordinated by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh from The University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

He chose November 19 as the date partly because it was his father’s date of birth. Dr Teelucksingh wanted to highlight the importance of good male role models. Officials of UNESCO gave their written support to the idea of celebrating International Men’s Day and the holiday has been celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago since 1999. Today, more than 80 countries also celebrate Men’s Day.

Indian men’s advocate Uma Challa, a mother of two, also played an important role in establishing International Mens Day as a global celebration. According to the IMD website, “almost single handedly Uma Challa pioneered the celebration of International Mens Day in India in 2007 not knowing where the date had actually came from but believing in the celebration as a way to expose the shocking abuse that men suffer in the anti male legal system.”

Theme

The theme for International Men’s Day 2022 is “Helping men and boys.” This day aims to promote positive role models, recognise the contributions of men to society, improve gender relations and focus on the issues that commonly affect men and boys.

Celebrations

Men’s rights activists organise talks, seminars and workshops on this day that highlight the issues faced by men in society.

Generally, on a personal level, women mark International Men’s Day by thanking the men in their lives. Simple gestures like giving fathers, sons and husbands a small gift or a card are also a way to celebrate IMD.

Moreover, some offices hold some kind of celebration on International Men’s Day.