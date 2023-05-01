 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Labour Day 2023: History, significance and quotes

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

May Day was first celebrated in India on May 1 1923 in Chennai (Madras)

International Labour Day, also referred to as May Day, is celebrated on May 1 each year. It is a day that is marked to honour the achievements of workers and labourers worldwide and to encourage them to know of their rights. It is also known as "May Day".

History of International Labour Day

New York was the first state to introduce a bill that recognised Labour Day, but Oregon was the first to pass a law on the day on February 21 1887. Two years later, in 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress took up a resolution which demanded that workers should not work more than eight hours every day. Additionally, May 1 was declared a holiday.

May Day was first celebrated in India on May 1 1923 in Chennai (Madras) and it was established by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. In different parts of the country, the day is known differently-Uzhaipalar Dhinam (Tamil), Thozhilaali Dinam (Malayalam), and Shromik Dibosh (Bengali),Kamgar Din (Hindi), Karmikara Dinacharane (Kannada), Karmika Dinotsavam (Telugu), Kamgar Divas (Marathi).