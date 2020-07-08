International Flights: This is what most flyers want to do once COVID-19 subsidies

COVID-19 pandemic has hit air travel hard. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), between January and July this year, over 7.5 million flights were cancelled leading to a 54 percent drop in demand. A survey conducted by IATA show willingness to travel being tempered by concerns over the risk of catching coronavirus during air travel.

The survey's result showed, travelers are taking precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 with 77 percent saying that they are washing their hands more frequently, 71 percent avoiding large meetings and 67 percent having worn a facemask in public. "Some 58 percent of those surveyed said that they have avoided air travel, with 33 percent suggesting that they will avoid travel in future as a continued measure to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19," the survey said.

When asked to rank the top three measures that would make them feel safer, 37 percent cited COVID-19 screening at departure airports, 34 percent agreed with mandatory wearing of facemasks and 33 percent noted social distancing measures on aircraft.

According to the survey, 57 percent of travelers plan to return to travel to see family and friends, to vacation (56 percent) or to do business (55 percent) as soon as possible after the pandemic subsides.

However, nearly two-thirds said that they would travel less for leisure and business in the post-pandemic world.

Some 85 percent of travelers reported concern for being quarantined while traveling, a similar level of concern to those reporting general concern for catching the virus when traveling (84 percent). And, among the measures that travelers were willing to take in adapting to travel during or after the pandemic, only 17 percent reported that they were will willing to undergo quarantine.