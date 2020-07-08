App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International Flights: This is what most flyers want to do once COVID-19 subsidies

When asked to rank the top three measures that would make them feel safer, 37 percent cited COVID-19 screening at departure airports, 34 percent agreed with mandatory wearing of facemasks and 33 percent noted social distancing measures on aircraft.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

COVID-19 pandemic has hit air travel hard. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), between January and July this year, over 7.5 million flights were cancelled leading to a 54 percent drop in demand. A survey conducted by IATA show willingness to travel being tempered by concerns over the risk of catching coronavirus during air travel.

The survey's result showed, travelers are taking precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 with 77 percent saying that they are washing their hands more frequently, 71 percent avoiding large meetings and 67 percent having worn a facemask in public. "Some 58 percent of those surveyed said that they have avoided air travel, with 33 percent suggesting that they will avoid travel in future as a continued measure to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19," the survey said.

When asked to rank the top three measures that would make them feel safer, 37 percent cited COVID-19 screening at departure airports, 34 percent agreed with mandatory wearing of facemasks and 33 percent  noted social distancing measures on aircraft.

Close

According to the survey, 57 percent of travelers plan to return to travel to see family and friends, to vacation (56 percent) or to do business (55 percent) as soon as possible after the pandemic subsides.

related news

However, nearly two-thirds said that they would travel less for leisure and business in the post-pandemic world.

Some 85 percent of travelers reported concern for being quarantined while traveling, a similar level of concern to those reporting general concern for catching the virus when traveling (84 percent). And, among the measures that travelers were willing to take in adapting to travel during or after the pandemic, only 17 percent reported that they were will willing to undergo quarantine.

 
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #IATA #International flights

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.