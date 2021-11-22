Vir Das, trolled for "Two Indias" video, says "will keep writing love letters to my country"

Vir Das has often taken on the government with his stand-up comedy.

Vir Das, stand-up comedian and actor, who has been at the receiving end of social media backlash for his monologue, “Two Indias”, said he will “keep writing love letters to my country".

Das recently gave a performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, talking about what he felt were the contrasts seen in India.

The comedian, who has been nominated for 49th International Emmy Awards in the Comedy segment, was accused by a section of social media of “insulting India” on the global stage, and at least two police complaints were filed against him.

"I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do comedy, I will keep writing love letters to my country,” he told NDTV.

In his six-minute performance, a video of which was uploaded on YouTube, Das, 42, talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown on comedians to the farmers' protests.

After the massive trolling, Das tweeted a clarification last Tuesday. "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great,” he said in a statement.