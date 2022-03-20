International Day of Happiness 2022: History, significance, theme and quotes

International Day of Happiness 2022: According to the UN, studies have shown that happiness can have positive effects on health and life span. (Image credit: www.un.org)

International Day of Happiness is observed every year around the world on March 20 recognize the importance of well-being and happiness in the lives of people.

It also promotes the idea that policy objectives should strive for a more inclusive equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all people.

The United Nations started celebrating this day in 2013, but the resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012. The resolution was initiated by Bhutan which shed the light on the importance of National Happiness.

Bhutan has long recognized the value of happiness as the foundation of an inclusive and equitable society, and in 2008 it enshrined Gross National Happiness in the country's constitution as the primary goal of the government, rather than the pursuit of economic indicators such as Gross National Product.

According to the UN, studies have shown that happiness can have positive effects on health and life span. Of course, there are many factors that impact how long we live but having a positive outlook and a general sense of well-being have been linked to longevity.

So what will make you happy, according to studies? It's not money or material things, at least not in the long run. Studies have shown that the things that bring lasting happiness include strong relationships, helping others, expressing gratitude and meditating.

The theme for Happiness Day 2022 is "Keep Calm, Stay Wise and Be Kind".



"For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.”

― Ralph Waldo Emerson

"I have chosen to be happy because it's good for my health."

― Voltaire



“Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.”

― Abraham Lincoln



"There is no path to happiness; happiness is the path."

― Lord Buddha



"Happiness is a state of mind. It's just according to the way you look at things."

― Walt Disney



“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

Here are some quotes to share with friends and loves ones on the International Day of Happiness: