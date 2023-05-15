International Day of Families 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, images, WhatsApp status

The theme for 2023 International Day of Families 2023 is 'Demographic Trends and Families' (Representational Photo).

International Day of Families is celebrated on May 15 annually. The reason behind the celebrations is to create awareness about the importance of families and the role played by them in society.

In 1993, United Nations (UN) adopted a resolution which established International Day of Families to celebrate the institution of family and to create awareness concerning family issues.

The seeds were sown in the 1980s when UN started to focus on issues concerning families and in 1983, based on the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council, the Commission for Social Development in its resolution on the Role of the family in the development process (1983/23) put forth a request to the Secretary-General to improve awareness among decision makers and the general public of the issues and needs of family.

The theme for 2023 International Day of Families 2023 is "Demographic Trends and Families"

Here are some International Day of Families wishes, messages, greetings, pics, quotes and images you can share on May 15:

The gift of family is priceless, let's cherish and treasure it always. Happy International Family Day!

No family is perfect, but love and understanding can make all the difference. Let's work towards building stronger families.

On this family day, let's cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and keep their smiles shining bright forever.

All family memories are the best times that we spent together. I hope that today we will take a lot of pictures. Can’t wait for it.

I want to start my day with wishes to my family, with you, my life is full of colours and happiness. Thank you for everything and happy world family day!

A Happy Family is the pillar of a happy society. Let all the families come together and spread love and brotherhood with each other.

Our family is our happiness. I want to celebrate this day with my wonderful family. Love you all!

