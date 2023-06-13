International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: History, theme and significance

Since 2015, International Albinism Awareness Day has been observed every year on June 13. (Representational Photo).

International Albinism Awareness day is observed annually on June 13. Albinism is a genetic condition which can lead to absence of melanin production in the human body. Those suffering from albinism often get cold-shouldered in society and this day is observed to raise awareness of the importance of including the albino community.

Here's the history, significance and theme for 2023 International Albinism Awareness Day:

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023- History

In 2013, the United Nations Human Rights Commission passed a resolution called "Attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism." The resolution appealed to prevent attacks and discriminate against those suffering from albinism since it was a misunderstood disorder, both medically and socially.

On December 18 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in which they proclaimed that from 2015, International Albinism Awareness Day would be observed from June 13.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023- Theme

The theme for 2023 International Albinism Awareness Day is "Inclusion is strength." The theme focusses on the importance of inclusion of not just people of all races and ethnicities who are affected by albinism but also the young and old population. The theme also emphasises on the need to reach out for corporation of various groups, that includes human rights groups.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023- Significance

It is significant to spread the awareness concerning Albinism and help improve the understanding of human rights of Albinos worldwide and condemn any form of attack against them.

