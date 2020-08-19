Inter-district bus travel to resume in Maharashtra from August 20: MSRTC

Nearly five months after it restricted all inter-district travel as part of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the Maharashtra government announced resumption of inter-district bus services on August 19.

After the lockdown was enforced in the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, inter-district bus operations of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were suspended.

"The state government has allowed re-starting of inter-district bus operations, and we are planning resume services from tomorrow (August 20)," MSRTC's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe told news agency PTI.

Under the current lockdown rules, inter-district travel is not allowed barring a few exceptions. Inter-district travel without an e-pass is permitted within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

According to the state government's directive, passengers would not require an e-pass, permission or approval for inter-district travel in the MSRTC buses, but the transport undertaking will issue standard operating procedures for such travel.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the country.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, over 65 lakh passengers used to travel daily in MSRTC buses.

In July end, the Maharashtra government announced an extended lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

With inputs from PTI