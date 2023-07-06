Instagram Threads: How to sign up for Meta’s new app to rival Twitter

Instagram Threads is a text-based app that works much like Twitter

Meta-owned Instagram has released Threads, an app for sharing text posts. Instagram Threads users can share text updates, join public conversations and follow their friends and content creators on the platform. Billed as a direct rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter, Threads also allows users to like, re-post and reply to posts from other users. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long, according to a Meta blog post.

The app went live just after midnight Wednesday in the U.K. in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries including the US, India, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. Early celebrity users include chef Gordon Ramsay, the pop star Shakira and Mark Hoyle, better known as the YouTuber LadBaby.

Here is how you can download Instagram Threads on your phone:

Instagram Threads has been released for both Apple and Android devices.

Go to the App Store if you have an Apple iPhone, or the Google Play Store if you have an Android device.

Search for “Threads” or “Instagram Threads”

The results will display the link to download the new Threads app. It is listed as “Threads, an Instagram app”

Click on the Install button to get the app on Android. Click on Get if you have an iPhone. This will download the app to your device.

Here is the process for signing up for Instagram Threads to begin using the app:

You will need an Instagram account for using Threads

After you download the Threads app, click on its black and white icon to get started

When the app opens, click on the ‘Log in with Instagram button’ to sign in with your existing Instagram account.

Now tap the ‘Import from Instagram’ button to import your profile picture, bio and link, if any, from Instagram.

If you don’t want to import these details, you can also add a profile picture, bio description and link manually. These fields can also be left blank and filled later. Tap Next when you are done.

Now you can choose if you want a public or private profile. Your privacy settings can be different for Threads and Instagram. For example, you may have a private Instagram account for your pictures, but you can still make your Threads account open to public.

Tap on next after you have chosen your privacy settings. You will now see a list of people you can begin following.

“Follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram?” the app will ask you. You can select the people you want to follow manually or click on ‘Follow all’.

If you don’t want to follow anyone immediately, click on Next in the top right hand corner to skip this step for now.

On the next page, you will see a short explainer on how Threads works. Tap on ‘Join Threads’ after reading to begin using the app.

(With inputs from agencies)