Instagram sensation shamed for Islamophobic comments and calling Sikhs 'a type of Muslims'

Moneycontrol News

An US-based comedian faced the ire of netizens recently for sharing Islamophobic posts on social media. It doesn’t end here; in the video she shared, she points hr camera to members of the Sikh community donning turbans, and mistakes them for a separate sect within Islam.

It started with Jess Moore, an Instagram comedian with 4.4 million followers, deciding to film the heads of Sikh passengers seated in front of her in the flight she took.

She focuses the camera on their heads, and gasps claiming she is scared.

After the post received a lot of backlash, given it came days after the New Zealand mosque attack that claimed the lives of 50 innocent Muslims, she decided to film another video trying to explain how she is not a racist.

The comedian also claims in the video that everyone on the plane was asked to de-board, possibly for security reasons, but everyone except the Sikhs were allowed back.

Moore wrote: “If I’m scared I’m scared. F*** y’all, f*** how y’all feel. Y’all mad at me because I don’t side with any other black person, because I don’t side with every other race. F*** y’all. I feel how I feel. I felt threatened and that was it. F*** y’all, and I’m not flying there. We were evacuated, b****. Why? Why? With no technical difficulties or nothing.”

One must note here, Moore believed that the turbaned men were Muslims. In her apology stories she had written: "We have Muslims in my family however I was totally unaware of the different types of Muslim so yes I admit I'm ignorant to the facts so teach me."

She has deleted the racist Instagram post now, but a compilation of the videos was shared on Twitter by activist Simran Jeet Singh and has garnered millions of views already.

People across the globe came out in support of the Sikhs after this, some even pointing out incidents of the community extending selfless services in troubled times. The Sikhs have been a casualty of Islamophobia in the US and UK since the 9/11 attacks.

Also, this is not the first time that the Instagram sensation faced flak for her insensitivity. Last month, she used homophobic slurs against an Instagram follower.