Instagram Music now available in India: Here’s how it works

Much to the delight of the desi gram addicts, Instagram Music was finally launched in India on September 17. The new feature, which was already available in several countries across the world, allows users to add music tracks as a background score to their Instagram stories. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices following an update of the application.

How to use Instagram Music?

Once you have updated your Instagram application to the latest version, open the Stories section and click on "Sticker". There, alongside polls, questions, and other features, the option to add Music will appear.

In case, it is still not visible to you, force close your app once and then open it.

Once you click on the Insta Music option, three tabs will pop up, displaying popular songs, moods, and genres. Hit tracks such as Pachtaoge, Baby Shark, Bad Guy, and Old Town Road top the list. In the Moods section, options such as romantic, fun, party, etc, appear. Under Genres, you can choose Hindi, Punjabi, hip hop, rock, and the like. Apart from these options, Instagrammers can browse songs independently also.

Also, an Instagram Music button has been added to the left of the record button in the Story tab. Users making a video for Instagram Stories can tap on this to add a background score too. The song will be audible to all users who have the Instagram feature updated on their devices.

Notably, the new Instagram feature also gives you the option to display the lyrics of the songs you are choosing on your story; this feature was rolled out in June 2018. A host of fonts and layouts are available for the lyrics display and users can edit the lyrics using multiple colours from the pallette icon that appears at the top. Moreover, they can choose which fifteen seconds of the audio they wish to add to their Story.

The Facebook-owned application is supposed to launch other features such as Facebook Music and Lip Sync in India on September 17.

Instagram Music was earlier made available for certain markets in March 2018.

