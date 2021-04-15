MARKET NEWS

Instagram is testing a feature that lets you hide 'Likes' on posts

Instagram has begun testing a feature with a limited number of users that gives them the option to hide 'Likes' on their posts

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)

Representative Image (Reuters)

Instagram has now begun testing a feature that lets users hide the amount of 'Likes' they receive on a post. It is part of the push that the company is making to give users more options on how they post.

The company will also let users see the like counts on what other's post or if they prefer, not. Facebook has also said that it will test a similar feature for its platform in the coming weeks.

The idea stemmed from the anxiety some people felt while posting content on the platform. It gave them so much stress to see whether their posts would receive enough 'Likes' to make it popular. This was common among the younger users who would take down posts if they found that it had not garnered enough 'Likes'.

On the flip side of the coin, the 'Like' system has been used content creators on the platform to communicate their value to a brand or advertisers. The test will be enabled globally for a small group of test users. Instagram creators will also get the ability to hide 'Likes' per-post and they will still be able to view likes using analytics, even if they have disabled the function.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Instagram #social media
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:56 pm

