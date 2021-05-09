Instagram head apologises for bug that deleted content of some users

Unlike Snapchat’s 74 million potential audience, its key competitors Instagram (140 million), Facebook (320 million) and YouTube (448 million) have more than doubled their reach for brands. Image: AFP

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram confirmed that users worldwide faced an error where their stories, posts, and highlights got mysteriously deleted. Instagram said that the error was caused by a bug that has since been fixed.

The bug struck at a rather unfortunate time as activists were trying to raise awareness about missing Indigenous women, with the organization Red Dress and National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls questioning whether their posts had somehow been erased deliberately.



Yesterday we experienced a technical bug, which impacted millions of people’s stories, highlights and archives around the world. For people impacted by this bug, they saw their stories that were re-sharing posts disappear and their archive and highlights stories were missing. https://t.co/E2WTcTN7Jt

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 7, 2021



We know that some people are experiencing issues uploading and viewing stories. This is a widespread global technical issue not related to any particular topic and we’re fixing it right now. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.

— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) May 6, 2021

However, Instagram claimed that the error had affected stories, archives, and highlights of Instagram users across the world. Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, had tweeted an apology about the bug.

Mosseri specifically addressed the Indigenous people’s concerns in his tweet, posting, “This day is incredibly important to raise awareness of this critical issue and support our Indigenous community on Instagram.” The company head also reiterated that the bug was not related to any particular topics.

Indian activists also faced similar errors with their stories, posts, and highlights in the last couple of days. Additionally, stories and posts on the platform also highlighted deleted content about COVID-19 resources. The bug came to light at a time when COVID-19 cases in India have skyrocketed with social media platforms being accused of blocking accounts for criticizing the governments handling of the current surge.